Bree Runway Delivers Stunning New Track "Somebody Like You"

Alexander Cole
March 27, 2022 13:58
Image via Bree Runway

Somebody Like You
Bree Runway

Bree Runway pours her heart out on the new track "Somebody Like You."


English singer Bree Runway has been extremely consistent with her new releases, and with her brand of R&B and pop, it should come as no surprise that fans are gravitating towards her music. With that being said, fans have been hoping for a brand new track, and on Friday, that is exactly what she provided as the artist dropped off a song called "Somebody Like You."

This track is a glorious dedication to a love that even features some surprisingly great 80s production on it. The synths and loud drums are blended together incredibly well, and as always, Runway drops off a fantastic vocal performance that will certainly wow first-time listeners. Overall, it is yet another great effort from her, and we cannot wait to hear more this year.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t wanna wait till morning, hours
Don’t wanna wait too long, let’s dive in
‘Cause you are such a precious diamond
Imagine finding somebody like you

