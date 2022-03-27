Bree Runway Delivers Stunning New Track "Somebody Like You"

English singer Bree Runway has been extremely consistent with her new releases, and with her brand of R&B and pop, it should come as no surprise that fans are gravitating towards her music. With that being said, fans have been hoping for a brand new track, and on Friday, that is exactly what she provided as the artist dropped off a song called "Somebody Like You."

This track is a glorious dedication to a love that even features some surprisingly great 80s production on it. The synths and loud drums are blended together incredibly well, and as always, Runway drops off a fantastic vocal performance that will certainly wow first-time listeners. Overall, it is yet another great effort from her, and we cannot wait to hear more this year.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don’t wanna wait till morning, hours

Don’t wanna wait too long, let’s dive in

‘Cause you are such a precious diamond

Imagine finding somebody like you