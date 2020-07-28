Bree Runway & Maliibu Mitch Link Up On "Gucci"

UK singer Bree Runway is making major waves across the globe which led to a coveted co-sign from Missy Elliot. Over the months, she's continued to apply pressure on the game with singles like, "Damn Daniel" ft. Yung Baby Tate. Now, she links up with yet another buzzing rapper out of the States for her latest record, "Gucci."

Bringing out the cameras and diamonds, Bree Runway and Maliibu Mitch deliver a flashy and unapologetic banner with their latest record. Showcasing her vocal range and cadence, Bree Runway leads the record with charisma and confidence before Maliibu Mitch slides through on the second verse.

"Being Black is a joy and my biggest blessing, but during this time I've been heavily reminded of the pain, the lack of privilege and trauma attached to my complexion, so much that I almost forgot myself," Bree Runway told Complex about the song's inspiration. "So, I decided that 'Bree will continue to be Bree, her Black and excellent self.' Instead of focusing on the pain, I chose to be excellent and luxurious. I chose to adore my skin and celebrate my African features, and to ooze opulence. I'm a special diamond, and although sometimes the world wants to rob me of that perception, I refuse to forget, and I hope everyone listening and watching feels and channels that energy. We're special. Don't you ever forget."

Quotable Lyrics

Gucci like a girl they can call

Got a lot of nice things I need to know

Hella propositions on my phone

You can call your friends, we can ball

