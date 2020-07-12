Far Cry 6 has officially been announced, following a leaked PlayStation Store listing, and Breaking Bad's own Giancarlo Esposito is set to star as the game's main antagonist. Esposito plays Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Esposito will play Anton, who we know from the short teaser trailer "would not be pleased." Esposito hinted that he was set to star in a major video game earlier this week, telling Collider “This video game I did — which is going to be huge, [But I] can’t really mention [it].”

Players will take control of guerrilla fighter Dani Rojas in “the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.” Users will “employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.”

Fellow Better Call Saul castmember, Michael Mando, who plays Nacho Varga, starred as the series' villain for Far Cry 3 in 2012.

The leaked store listing for Far Cry 6 says gamers who purchase on current-gen hardware will be able to upgrade to next-gen for free. This would imply the game will release before the end of 2020.

More details will be revealed at Ubisoft Forward, this week.

