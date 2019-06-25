Cryptic social media postings always have a way of getting fans excited about upcoming content. As such, Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have both teased a new project by both sharing the same photo on their Instagram. The photos reveal two donkeys standing side by side to one another. Speculations thus far indicate that the two donkeys could be both Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's characters, but nothing is set in stone. Considering the pair worked on one of the best television shows there ever was, fans have swarmed to the post with high expectations for the return of the beloved drama series. Not only were the same photos shared on their individual Instagram accounts, but they also tied with the same captions which read "soon." Hence, we can surely expect for something, whatever it is, to drop soon.

It has now been 6 years since the neo-Western crime drama Breaking Bad aired its final season. Through its run, the series earned a slew of accolades which included a Guinness world record for the most critically acclaimed show of all time. It also won a bunch of Emmy Primetime awards. Could the series really make a return? We shall see.

