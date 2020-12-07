Due to COVID-19, we, unfortunately, weren't able to get any Olympics this year. Instead, the Tokyo Games will be held in 2021 although they could be at risk if the pandemic doesn't get any better. Regardless, sports fans are excited about these games as three new sports are being added. These competitions include skateboarding, surfing, and even sport climbing. Now, the International Olympic Committee is trying to gear themselves up for the Paris Games in 2024, and today, it was revealed that a brand new sport is being included.

The sport in question is competitive breakdancing. Of course, breakdancing dates all the way back to the early days of hip-hop and has led to some incredible dance teams, as well as international competitions.

Breaking's journey to becoming an Olympic sport began all the way back in 2018 at the Youth Olympics. Fans enjoyed the sport quite a bit and as a result, the IOC decided to make it an official sport for 2024.

While many were surprised that Breaking is now in the Olympics, others were elated as it marked the recognition of a large culture on the global stage. For those who have loved breakdancing all their lives, this is certainly a huge win.