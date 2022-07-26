Nick Cannon's children have all been given unique names – Moroccan, Monroe, Powerful Queen, Golden, Zillion, Zion, and the late Zen – upon their arrival into the world, and his newborn with Bre Tiesi is no exception.

On Monday (July 25), the model shared the exciting news with her followers that she went through an "all-natural unmedicated home birth" last month, welcoming little Legend Cannon into the world on June 28th with her baby daddy right by her side.

Bre Tiesi in 2018 -- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The experience was a surreal one for Tiesi, who also vlogged her birthing experience for YouTube, getting real and raw about the details for anyone who might be considering a similar route with their pregnancy.

In the video, the 31-year-old revealed that Legend required "respiratory support" and he was born with a "long crown" due to a nuchal hand (hand by ear).

"I noticed he wasn't crying," she recalled, though eventually when she heard the tears, Tiesi described them as the "best sound" she's ever heard.

@bre_tiesi/Instagram Story

Now that her first baby is nearly a month old, the Los Angeles native seems to be getting into the swing of motherhood and even gave a glimpse at how she's been getting glammed up these days while breastfeeding.

"How I get ready these days," she wrote on top of a mirror selfie where Legend can be seen feeding from her nursing bra. "[Haha] he just kicked off my other boob," she added, also pointing out the tray of snacks behind her to keep her fueled.

