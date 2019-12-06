It was all a big misunderstanding.
Earlier this week, we reported on how Bre Tiesi had officially filed for divorce from Johnny Manziel. The two had been married for just over a year but after "vows were broken," Tiesi broke up with the professional quarterback. Things got interesting yesterday when it was reported by TMZ that Tiesi was seeking spousal support from Manziel.
After the initial report came out, Tiesi's attorney Arthur H. Barens issued a statement to TMZ noting that the request for spousal support was a mistake and that they would be withdrawing that request with the judge. It's an interesting development that certainly works out in Manziel's favor.
"Our firm wishes to make it clear that [Bre] is not seeking either spousal support or property of any kind from Mr. Manziel, but rather solely the dissolution of their marital relationship," Barens said. "Inadvertently, in the original petition a box was marked referencing that Ms. Manziel was seeking spousal support. In fact, an Amended Petition has been filed removing that check-mark and making it clear that nothing either property or support is being sought by Ms. Manziel."
It's rare you see these kinds of errors when it comes to divorce but good on Tiesi for recognizing it and withdrawing the request. For now, it seems like the break up has been quite civil.