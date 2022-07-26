Be prepared to hear much more about Nick Cannon's eighth child, especially as the mogul has teased that there are more Cannon children on the way. Although the announcement of the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi was shared today (July 25), the model reportedly gave birth a month ago on June 28. She uploaded several photos of her natural home birth on Instagram, but on YouTube, Tiesi shared more details regarding the complications that her newborn endured.

In the video, Tiesi revealed that her labor lasted 10 hours, but she and Cannon suffered a fright when they learned that their little boy was dealing with respiratory issues.

According to Tiesi, her baby's head had a "long crown" because his hand was near his ear when she was birthing him. It was immediately noticed that "he wasn't crying," she said. The newborn was provided "respiratory support" by Tiesi's midwife and after hearing her son cry, she called it the "best sound I ever heard." Cannon was with her offering support along the way.

"Baby is perfect, and in the 95 percentile," Tiesi added. "The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break. I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won't he come, get him out."

Check out the footage of Bre Tiesi's experience below.

