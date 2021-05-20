MC Kevin, a 23-year-old rapper from Brazil, has passed away after falling from a hotel's fifth-floor balcony. According to testimonials, the artist was reportedly attempting to avoid his wife so she wouldn't catch him having a threesome with another woman and his friend.

The news was reported by Brazilian newspaper Extra Globo, which was later translated by the Daily Mail. MC Kevin fell from a Rio de Janeiro hotel's balcony as he reportedly tried to jump onto a lower balcony. He was found near the hotel's swimming pool. Police have reportedly taken the phones of model Bianca Domingues and Kevin's friend Victor Elias Fontenelle, who were both reportedly inside the hotel room at the time of the incident. The three are said to have "maintained sexual relations" before Kevin jumped from the balcony in fear of his wife finding them. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead when he arrived.

The rapper married his wife, Deolane Bezerra, just a few weeks ago. She mourned in a post on Monday, saying, "You left and took a piece of me with you. You were always so incredible… It’s not fair for you to leave like this. It’s not. It’s not."

We will keep you updated with all the latest information in this story. Rest in peace, MC Kevin. We're sending our love and condolences to his family and loved ones.

[via]