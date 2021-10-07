Brazilian footballer William Ribeiro was arrested, and is facing attempted murder charges after kicking referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head during a match in the Rio Grande do Sul state’s second tier, on Monday.

During the match between Sport Club Sao Paulo and Guarani-RS, after disagreeing with Crivellaro’s penalty decision, Ribeiro attacked the referee, striking him to the ground initially and then kicking him in the head whilst he lay, knocking him unconscious.

The match was suspended and an ambulance arrived on the field, taking Crivellaro to a nearby hospital. He was released Tuesday after further medical evaluation, and according to CNN, told a local radio station regarding the incident, “I don’t really remember [what happened]. My refereeing colleagues told me that I gave him a yellow card. He punched me in the face, I fell to the ground, got kicked, and passed out.”

Crivellaro continued, “This player needs treatment because he is totally out of control. He deserves to be arrested for a long time.”

Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium and later released on bail, while his contract with Sao Paulo was also effectively terminated.

Via Complex(UK), Sport Club Sao Paulo’s president Deivid Goulart Pereira spoke on the unfortunate event, saying:

“On the exact day when all the red-green family gathered to celebrate the 113th anniversary of Sao Paulo RS, our club faced one of the saddest episodes in its history -- a fateful scene that shocked all people who love not only Gaucho football but all those who just love the sport in general. Furthermore, all possible legal measures in relation to the incident will be taken.”

The suspended football match resumed the next day, and was won by Guarani 1-0, according to the state football federation.

There has been no public comment from Ribeiro at this time.

