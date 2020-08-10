Benches cleared during the Oakland Athletic's 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros, Sunday.

During the seventh inning at the Coliseum, Oakland's Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out. Laureano and Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron then exchanged words, which provoked Laureano to sprint towards him

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau intercepted Laureano before he could reach Clinton. From there, players rushed out of both dugouts.

After the game, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin commented on how the league will respond to the incident.

“Ramon doesn’t go over there unless something completely offensive came out of that dugout,” Melvin said. “I think the league will know who that is, and that person should be suspended."

Laureano was hit by a pitch three times during the three-game series.

“It’s hard to get hit; what was it? Five times I think we got hit in the series and we played it straight up,” Melvin said. “We didn’t go after anybody there. I’m not saying that they went after anybody, but we get hit five times, that’s hard to swallow.”

Both teams were operating under social distancing in their respective dugouts prior to the brawl.

