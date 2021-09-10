Cam’ron and Brandy have been spending plenty of time together for the filming of the upcoming ABC series Queens. The two musicians have been using their time in-between takes to further their acting skills, filming funny skits for Instagram.

The duo’s latest video, posted to Cam’ron’s Instagram, shows them playing a game of dice, in which Brandy quickly schools her competitor, taking all of his money.

“Go uptown to Harlem, tell ‘em I sent ya,” she says to the rapper, using his own bars from “Dipset Anthem” against him.

Cam’ron explained the story to fans in his caption, writing, “So @brandy fooled me on some ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ shit. She said she only knew craps, never played Celo, even asked ‘why is it 3 dice’.. then started fronting on me.”

He continued, “She won $5200. I ask for $200 back (which is proper etiquette) she said ‘where they do that at?!!’ then she threw the WestSide in my face.”

The rapper then went on to blame Ray J for Brandy’s antics, and jokingly told her to stop using his own lyrics against him.

Cam’ron has also been known to post similar skits with Eve, who will also star on the upcoming ABC series. He recently showed a behind-the-scenes clip of the “Let Me Blow Your Mind” singer teasing him after losing out on his Verzuz battle with THE LOX.

Watch the hilarious clip for yourself below, and see the stars together on-screen when Queens premiers on October 19th.