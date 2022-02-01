No one supports Brandy more than her little brother, Ray J. The pair have been best friends for the entirety of their lives and have repeatedly included one another in projects from collaborating in the studio to co-starring alongside one another on television. The brother-sister duo always makes sure to give one another shoutouts, so when Brandy belted out the National Anthem at the recent Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game, Ray J was close by, filming his sister's big moment.

"The Vocal Bible" paid homage to her mentor and friend Whitney Houston by wearing a 'fit much like the one the late icon wore when she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl in 1991.

"Such an honor to be beside you! I’m so proud of you @brandy - your voice is magical!" Ray wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for this life experience! These are the moments we won’t ever forget! Love you!! Thank you for bringing me along and allowing me to learn from all the great things you do! ‘ so blessed to have you as my sister! Wow!! The National Anthem at home in LA for the championship game!"

Brandy jumped in her brother's comment section and wrote, "Couldn’t do this if you were not right there. @rayj I owe you and I’m practicing the new brave you taught me! I love you Ray!!! Wow." Check it out below.

