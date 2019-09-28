Brandy Norwood Shares Lead Single "Freedom Rings" From Upcoming Project

It's been seven years since fans have received an album from Brandy, but the R&B singer is plotting her 2019 return. Her forthcoming project is reportedly titled Freedom Rings, and on Friday, the multi-hyphenated artist shared the lead single of the same name.

Right out of the gate it's obvious that Brandy isn't playing around with this record. The song displays her powerhouse vocal ability that made her an artist that other singers list as their influence. Brandy dropped her new single on the 25th anniversary of the release of her debut self-titled album which has gone on to sell over six million copies worldwide.

While we wait for more information about Brandy's forthcoming release, give "Freedom Rings" a few listens and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

They love it when your demons hang around

They hang around

And I believe in a space to breathe, air is running out

I can hear the clouds begging me to spread my wings again

Yeah, like I forgot what being fly's about

I'm just wiser now, oh-whoa