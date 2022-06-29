There were several unforgettable moments at the BET Awards this past weekend but everyone couldn't stop talking about Brandy taking to the stage. For those that may have missed it, Jack Harlow was invited to perform a medley of tracks and the live show had a few surprise additions including Lil Wayne and The Vocal Bible. We reported on the playful back and forth between Harlow and Brandy after he failed to know that she was Ray J's sister, and later, Brandy remixed his "First Class" single to show she could go bar-for-bar with the Kentucky hitmaker.

It was all in good fun and the collaborative performance was a highlight of the evening, and over on Instagram, Brandy penned her excitement about teaming up with Harlow. She even shared photos of the first time they met.

"This was a magical night. I felt so loved and appreciated by @jackharlow and his wonderful team," she wrote. "I haven’t been to the bet awards in a VERY long time and it’s my dream to earn one. Thank y’all for embracing me like family. And the crowd for making me feel #firstclass Jack,me and you 4 life."

In another post, she added, "I am not over it… please swipe to see a pic of who got to see the performance and a bts photo of when I first met @jackharlow - such a sweet soul for sharing your light."

We love a feel-good Hip Hop moment—and can't believe that Brandy has yet to earn a BET Award—so revisit the much-talked-about performance as well as the R&B icon's posts below.