For five years, fans tuned in regularly to watch Moesha Mitchell and her friends grow, learn, and love on a sitcom filmed in front of a live studio audience. It's been 18 years since Moesha graced the airwaves and while there have been rumors that a reboot was in the works, nothing was confirmed—until now.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the actress who portrayed Moesha's stepmother Dee Mitchell, asked Brandy Norwood, who starred as Moesha, to be a guest at her DIVA Foundation event. Sheryl and Brandy were joined onstage by William Allen Young who played Moesha's father, Frank Mitchell, in the series. Lee asked Brandy, "We would like to know, would you like to do a ‘Moesha’ reboot?”

Brandy said, “Yeah! Absolutely,” before adding, "I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring Moesha back." Both Sheryl and William seemed just as surprised as the audience by the news. “There you go. You heard it right here," Lee stated. "You will have a ‘Moesha’ reboot.” The series also starred Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, Ray J, and Countess Vaughn. Sadly, Lamont Bentley died in a car crash 14 years ago, and Yvette Wilson succumbed to cervical cancer in 2012.

Watch a clip of Brandy's revelation below along with a compilation of all Moesha intros throughout the seasons.