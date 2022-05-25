Jack Harlow wasn't even a week removed from his last album yet he found himself getting dragged across the Internet. The rapper's appearance on Hot97 earlier this month stirred up a storm after he failed to recognize Brandy's voice. On top of that, he didn't know that she was related to Ray J, prompting even more hilarious reactions on social media.



Though a few days late, Brandyoffered up a response. She issued a warning to Jack that she'd out-rap him over his own beat and then sing him to sleep. And while Jack Harlow responded with a post on his Instagram page, Brandy kept her word.

This morning, Hot97's Ebro In The Morning debuted a brand new freestyle from Brandy over Jack Harlow's #1 hit single, "First Class." Though she didn't necessarily drag him like you'd expect from a diss record, she didn't hold back from boasting about her accomplishments and influence in music and entertainment as a whole. Fans offered Brandy her flowers immediately afterward with some claiming that Jack Harlow got "bodied."

This isn't the first time Brandy's showcased her bars. She played a rapper on ABC Queens where her character got into a "rap battle" with Eve's character. However, Brandy previously put her bars to the test on her album Human and took on the moniker Bran'Nu.

