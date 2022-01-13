We don't hear much about Brandy being entangled in lawsuits, but the R&B veteran is reportedly being taken to court over missing jewelry. Brandy has seen her fair share of controversies and scandals throughout her lengthy career, but typically, she is a celebrity who chooses to stay out of the mud. As her peers face viral moments that are often unfavorable, Brandy sticks to moving her career forward, as she has in her new ABC series, Queens.

However, TMZ reports that both Brandy and her stylist are being sued by Beverly Hills fashion designer Elle B. Mambetov who claims the singer never returned a $45K ring that she borrowed for the American Music Awards.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

It is common for stylists to pull items of clothing and jewelry for their clients, especially when big events roll around. Brandy's stylist, Ashley Sean Thomas, reportedly reached out to the designer with hopes of using items for Brandy's event, including the Dreamboule Big Bang Diamond Ring. Unfortunately, Brandy opted not to wear Mambetov's pieces for the show, but now, the ring is reportedly missing.

Thomas is said to have told Mambetov that the last time she saw the ring, it was sitting on Brandy's piano at her home in Calabasas. Mambetov is suing for the ring's value as well as damages that include emotional trauma and financial loss. Brandy nor her stylist have answered the allegation publicly.

[via]