When Verzuz first began at the onset of the quarantine period, some wondered whether Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's latest endeavor would have legs. It soon became evident the friendly competition had the makings of a longtime hip-hop fixture, a celebration of lasting discographies and impressive careers. Before long, Verzuz spawned match-ups like Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and the fan-favorite tilt between DMX and Snoop Dogg. Last night, the tradition continued with another solid battle, this time between former collaborators Brandy and Monica.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet as we all have come to learn, Verzuz essentially grants viewers two distinct gifts. The first, a nostalgic stroll down a musical memory lane. The second, a slew of inevitable memes. With some of the battles spanning hours, it's no surprise that a few unintentionally hilarious moments occur from time to time. Of course, it goes without saying that both Brandy and Monica boast stunning catalogs, including their classic duet "The Boy Is Mine." Yet many simply could not get past the awkward moments that ensued between Brandy and Monica, prompting speculation that something was amiss behind the scenes.

For the most part, the narrative that social media seemed to run with suggested that Monica simply had enough of the event, or perhaps her competitor in general. Despite Brandy's efforts to buddy up, Monica appeared to be having none of it, to the point where jovial references to a potential group and/or tour were met with swift and decisive shut-downs. That's not to say that either party exhibited poor sportsmanship in the slightest, but listen, it doesn't take much for the memes to take over. Even if footage of the ending reveals nothing but camaraderie between two of the game's most respected R&B legends.

Check out some of the notable jokes below, and if you were one of the million-plus viewers tuning in, weigh in with your own takes below.