These past few months have been incredibly difficult for people throughout the world, for a plethora of reasons. Of course, the main reason for these troubling times is the global Coronavirus pandemic which has forced many to stay in their homes, with pretty well nowhere to go. When times are tough, people look towards music to cheer themselves up, and thankfully, there has been plenty of dope songs to go around this year, especially in the R&B space where various artists have come through with great projects.

Our weekly "R&B Season" playlist has been keeping up with many of these releases, and this Sunday we are back with some more additions. First up on the docket, you will find Brandy's "Borderline" which comes off of her brand new B7 project. We also included the Y2K and JoJo collab titled "Damage Is Done." Other notable additions include Savannah Re's "DVP" and Dominic Fike's "10x Stronger." These are all dope songs and are well worth the listen.

Check out the "R&B Season playlist below subscribe to HotNewHipHop on Spotify for our various other playlists.

