Brandy Adds Ty Dolla $ign To Remix "No Tomorrow Pt. 2"

Fans are still excited to have a new Brandy record in their possession, and now the singer is expanding on her recently released B7 with another addition. Ty Dolla $ignjoins Brandy on the remix to her track "No Tomorrow Pt. 2," and the song comes just hours ahead of their Billboard Music Awards performance this evening.

“I’m a huge fan of Ty Dolla $ign. I think he’s a brilliant artist,” said Brandy of her fellow singer. “He’s always shown a lot of respect for my music so I just felt like the sound of our voices would be great.” He's hailed as one of the hardest working artists in the business with his dozens of features on others' records, and next week, Ty Dolla is dropping his project. Make sure to mark your calendar for the arrival of Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and check back with us at the stroke of midnight next Friday. In the meantime, stream "No Tomorrow Pt. 2" by Brandy featuring Ty Dolla $ign and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I likeâ it 'cause you know how Iâ get down

And you know how I move in secret

And yeah,âyouâmightâbe the oneâI could tellâeverything to

You got me in your back pocket

