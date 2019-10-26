Brandon T. Jackson's remarks about his career falling apart following his roll in Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Sonsparked quite the social media reaction. The actor shared that he wasn't fond of the movie or the concept, but he accepted the role because he wanted an opportunity to work with Martin Lawrence.



Jackson felt it was necessary to explain his comments, so he chatted with TMZ in a live video call. "I'm in covenant with the Most High God of Israel, so if you look at [Deuteronomy] 20, 22 and five, I broke that law," he said. Jackson is referencing a Bible verse that condemns men from wearing women's clothing, and women from wearing men's clothing, because it's said to be an "abomination to God." He continued, "And when you break a law, you get punished."

According to Jackson, his personal and professional life began to crumble over his choice to wear a dress because he was cursed. He said the same move may work for other male actors like Tyler Perry because they have a different "power source." Jackson was asked about his role in Tropic Thunder where he played a gay character, and he said he was on "thin ice with the Father" for that role, but it seems that he's worked that out in time. Check out the clip below.