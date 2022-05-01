Usually, 6ix9ine is the one sharing receipts and posting heavily across social media platforms, but this time someone beat him to it. Ex-NFL player, Brandon Marshall, shared private messages sent to him by the New York rapper.

The reason 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, slid into the former wide receiver's DMs is because of a recent YouTube video. Marshall hosts his own show called I AM ATHLETE. In the series, he, along with other professional football players, discuss things going on in society and in the world of sports.

In one of their most recent videos, they featured Steve Will Do It, a successful YouTuber known for participating in challenge videos. Steve was brought on to talk about his involvement with helping 6ix9ine pull up on Lil Durk's look-alike.

John Parra/Getty Images

After admitting that what he did was a big mistake, Lesean McCoy, a guest host on the show, told Steve to hold up his fist. Confused, the YouTuber did it anyway but begged to know the meaning. After laughing for a while, the crew let him know that he was representing black power.

This didn't fly over too well with the "FeFe" rapper, and he let it be known. Addressing Brandon and Lesean, the artist wrote, "Suck my whole f*cking d*ck. Steven didn't know ya was belittling him and laughing at him now with him but I peeped." He continued to fire at the athlete by saying, "that's why u are where u at right now holding onto something u will never have again a career... u just another n*gga who made it to the league."

Sharing the messages with hit 639,000 followers, Marshall said, "I may need to rethink my career path. Trolls are now mad at me."

Read the DMs and watch the full interview below.



