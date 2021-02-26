Brandon Ingram is one of the biggest pieces on the New Orleans Pelicans right now and if that franchise wants to make it back into the postseason, they will need Ingram to be at his best. Of course, just two summers ago, Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were all traded to the Pelicans in a deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since that time, Ingram has seemingly had some beef with LeBron James, and recently, he put fuel on that fire.

While speaking to reporters, Ingram was asked about his teammate Zion Williamson, who is about to go to the All-Star Game for the very first time. Ingram went on to say that he has never played with someone as good as himself and that Williamson is easily the best teammate he has ever had.

"I've never played with a player as talented as me," Ingram said. "He's a generational talent."

Considering he has played with the likes of LeBron James, it's clear that Ingram was taking a little bit of a dig here. After all, his time with the Lakers didn't exactly end well, so it makes sense that he would have some sort of resentment towards the Lakers superstar, especially after they won a title in 2020.

Moving forward, Pelicans and Lakers games should prove to be a lot of fun as James and Ingram go back and forth.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images