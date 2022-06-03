What was supposed to be a cute dance video for this brother and sister duo turned into another viral moment for both. DaniLeigh and her rapper brother Brandon Bills are no strangers to being hot topics in social media circles, especially considering their controversies with DaBaby. While the North Carolina rapper has taken some time away from internet antics, DaniLeigh and Brandon have gone viral this week.

The brother and sister recently appeared in a TikTok video together where the singer was showing off some dance moves. Viewers had quite a bit to say about their interaction and many expressed their disapproval of how Bills looked at DaniLeigh.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"I wake up to everybody tagging me on the blogs and stuff," said Bills. "Honestly, like, that's my sister. I see y'all trying to break that bond and sh*t but y'all can't break it. At the end of the day, my whole family dance like that. As you can see in the video, I wasn't even looking at her on some sexy sh*t. I was kinda like, what the f*ck. You know what I'm sayin'? Like, it was supposed to be fun. It was a TikTok."

"I mean, yeah, what can I say We wasn't doing no weird sh*t, you feel me?" Check it out for yourself below.