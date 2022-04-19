The world watched as DaniLeigh's brother, known as Brandon Bills, got into a bit of a scuffle with the father of the singer's baby, DaBaby. DaniLeigh and DaBaby's relationship took a downturn after he called the police on her during a Livestream argument and later, Brandon made it his mission to defend his sister. He took to social media to say that he was ready for a fight with DaBaby and in February, a viral clip showed fists flying in a Los Angeles bowling alley.

Bills took hard hits during that altercation and is reportedly seeking legal action against the rapper. There were also reports about an investigation into the incident but according to new reports, the case has stalled because Bills isn't cooperating with the authorities.

TMZ added that without the victim aiding in the investigation, charges are unlikely. Bills noticed that people were talking about his controversy once again and shared a video where he addressed this latest reported update on the case.

"I wake up this morning to a bunch of new, a whole bunch of people tagging me," he said in the clip. "I was never cooperating. I was never gonna cooperate. I was never gonna put nobody in jail, I been to jail myself, I'm not gonna put nobody in that situation, you feel me? So, all y'all talkin' all that snitch, y'all might as well quit to that 'cause ain't nobody a snitch here. Never will be a snitch, never was a snitch."

"It went viral, the whole world saw it, they came to me," Bills added. "They asked me what happened, I said look at the video. The video tell you everything. It went viral. Millions of people saw it, I don't need to say anything, you feel me? But at the end of the day, I'm not about to go press charges and trial and do all that."

