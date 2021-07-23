Brady Watt Unites Westside Gunn & DJ Premier On "The Narcissist"

Producer slash bassist Brady Watt has linked up with Westside Gunn and DJ Premier for their new collaboration "The Narcissist," a track that lives up to what the stacked lineup promises.

Upon laying the foundation using three of his basses, Watt sent the beat to Premier, who added his signature drums and scratches. As he explains in an official statement (shared by Pitchfork), Primo "deemed it worthy enough to send to the one and only, Westside Gunn." Speaking of which, the Griselda visionary's presence is all over this one, and by now he's made a welcome habit of gliding over Premier production. Though he doesn't always get the credit he deserves as an emcee, few rappers come close to Gunn's charisma, nor can they rival his unique penchant for high-fashion brutality.

"Fiends drooling and scratching, Mac 10 action," he raps. "Wait till Sunday, catch you coming out church lacking." In addition to having a stacked roster on deck, "The Narcissist" also comes equipped with an animated video hand-drawn by Jim Warren, who spent five months bringing the visuals to life. Check it out now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fiends drooling and scratching, Mac 10 action

Wait till Sunday, catch you coming out church lacking

Who you pray to? Out the CLS, shout to K Smooth

The ambulance playing the same tune, I can't lose