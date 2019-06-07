Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after 4 years together, sources tell People magazine. The 44-year-old actor and his 33-year-old model (ex) girlfriend began dating back in 2015, after which they welcomed their first and only child together in 2017. An inside source said that the two ended the relationship on good terms, and are working towards sharing custody of their daughter, Lea De Seine.

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

Last year, Cooper made his directional debut in the critically acclaimed movie A Star Is Born, in which he starred alongside singer, and on-screen lover, Lady Gaga. The masses started suspecting that there was trouble between Cooper and Shayk after he and co-star, Gaga, started making countless headlines for their on- (and off-) screen chemistry.

Sources insist, however, that Gaga "had nothing to do" with Cooper and Shayk's relationship issues. "They haven’t been getting along for a while," an insider recently told Us Weekly

Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Gaga addressed her relationship with Cooper during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, following their performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards (in which the two looked a little too close for comfort). "Yes, people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see," she said. "This is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie A Star is Born is a love story [...] Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel."