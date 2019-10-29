Washington Wizards All Stars Bradley Beal and John Wall both had the idea to dress up as The Joker for Halloween this year, so it's only right that we ask: Which guard did it best?

On the one hand, Beal channelled Jared Leto's Joker and he looked completely unrecognizable with his greasy, long green hair and white face paint. As a bonus his girlfriend Kamiah Adams absolutely crushed her Harley Quinn costume.

Wall, on the other hand, showed up to the party dressed as Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight. In fact, J-Wall went all out and put on the nurse's dress as he Dougie'd his way into the night. Check out both of their costumes in the posts below and let us know who you think won the Halloween battle.

The Wizards (1-2) will return to the court on Wednesday night as they host James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets. As we know, Washington will only have half of their All-Star backcourt, as John Wall is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured achilles tendon he suffered in February.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks told reporters last month:

"There's a good chance that he [Wall] misses most of the season, if not all of the season," Brooks said. "He's not going to play until he's ready 100%. And he understands that. But what I love about John is he's going to fight us over it. He's going to challenge us over it."

Wall added, "Only me can know how my body feels. Everybody has a deadline of, 'OK, at a year point, you're supposed to be playing basketball.' It doesn't always work that way."