Bradley Beal has drawn interest from a number of teams this off-season, most notably the Miami Heat, but it doesn't appear as though the Washington Wizards have any plans to trade their All Star shooting guard. At least, for now.

According to a report by the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Wizards have "rejected all trade overtures on Beal," as they prepare to offer him a three-year, $111 million contract extension once he's eligible on July 26.

As Jackson notes, interested teams like the Miami Heat could soon re-engage with the Wizards on a potential Beal deal if the 26-year old star turns down the extension. Beal is due $27.1 million this season and $28.8M the following year.

Of course, if Beal rejects the three-year $111 million contract the Wizards could begin exploring trade scenarios rather than letting him walk for nothing in the Summer of 2021. If that is indeed the case, The Athletic's Frank Isola reports the Miami Heat would be willing to take on John Wall's outrageous $171M contract as part of the trade package.

The Wizards selected Beal third overall out of Florida in the 2012 NBA Draft. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season to go along with 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds, while earning All Star honors and playing in all 82 games for the second straight season.