With John Wall injured, the Washington Wizards were at a significant disadvantage last season and ended up missing out on the playoffs. While the team struggled out on the court, they had one huge bright spot in Bradley Beal who ended up having a career year. Beal has great shot-making capabilities and the Wizards are aware of just how important he is to their squad. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards plan on offering Beal a three-year $111 million extension on Friday.

If Beal were to sign this extension, it would come into effect during the 2021-2022 season although it's no guarantee that he will actually sign. According to Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, he wants to take some time before putting ink to paper.

"There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do," Bartelstein said. "There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy and Scott [Brooks]. They've treated Brad wonderfully."

In the report, it states that the Wizards would also accommodate Beal if he only wanted to do a one-year or two-year deal. Meanwhile, there have been rumors that the Wizards would consider trading Beal, although they've made it clear that's never going to happen.