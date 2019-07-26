Thanks to a devastating ruptured Achilles to John Wall, the Washington Wizards were heavily depleted this past season. One of the players who stepped up their game to fill that hole was none other than Bradley Beal who proved himself to be a threat up and down the court. As Beal progresses as a player, he will be eligible for more money and the Wizards are well aware of this. Earlier this week, we reported that the Wizards were going to offer him a max extension and today, they've done just that.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the contract is worth $111 million over three years and will come into effect during the 2021-2022 season. While this would be a lot of money for Beal, it doesn't seem as though he's ready to sign just yet, As Aldridge states, there is some uncertainty surrounding the Wizards and Beal wants to be sure of his situation before jumping into something that could be detrimental for his career.

Beal could also be given a supermax contract in the future which means he will probably want to keep his options open, especially if the Wizards can't surround him with elite-level talent.

Wall is set to miss all of next season and Beal will have to be the leader on a young team that failed to make the playoffs this year.