Bradley Beal became a bit of a star last season while playing for the Washington Wizards as he had to fill a void left by the injured John Wall. While the Wizards weren't able to get themselves into the playoffs, Beal was impressive and has become quite the fan-favorite. The team is so confident in Beal that they even offered him a max extension although he ended up refusing it since he wants to explore his options in free agency.

Perhaps one of the highlights of Beal's season last year was an interaction he had with a fan after a game. The fan told him he sucked which led to a pretty hilarious reaction. Beal's response to the fan became a fairly popular meme and today, Beal recreated the iconic scene for the team's annual preseason photo shoot.

Fans seemed pretty entertained by Beal's acknowledgment of the meme but based on his personality, it's not surprising to see him have fun with all of this. Wall is about to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury so Beal will be front and center for the team all season.

With Beal at the helm, the Wizards will be an entertaining team to watch, even if they struggle to string together wins.