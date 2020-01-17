Ever since John Wall's injury, the Washington Wizards have been in disarray. The team doesn't seem to have any real direction as they struggle to string wins together. As of right now, the Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 13-27. Bradley Beal has been their best player although he isn't enough to make this team a contender.

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Beal is starting to get particularly frustrated with the franchise and has been quite vocal about his thoughts and feelings. Beal was drafted back in 2020 and as Aldridge reports, the team has never seen him this angry before.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

“A source who was also there told me Thursday that Beal was as angry with and emotional about his team as he’s ever been since being drafted by the Wizards in 2012,” Aldridge wrote.

Wall is set to miss the entire 2019-2020 season which means things aren't going to get any easier for this team. The Eastern Conference has gotten a lot better over the last few years and the Wizards have been victims of this shift. For now, their playoff prospects are quite low and if they don't get better fast, it remains to be seen how Beal will respond.