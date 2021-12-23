These past couple of weeks have been very difficult for the NBA. Numerous players are out with COVID-19 right now and teams are in destitute situations. Multiple teams have resorted to signing players to 10-day contracts as they need a way to fill out their roster spots while players are out with the virus. It is not an ideal situation in the least bit, and now, the league has had to completely change the way it attacks COVID.

There are only a few players in the league who remain unvaccinated, and one of them is Bradley Beal. Beal had been adamant about how the shot isn't necessary as people are going to get the virus anyway. Now, Beal's the latest player to get hit with the virus as he has officially been told to enter quarantine.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beal will not be able to participate in the Wizards game tonight as they take on the New York Knicks. As for his quarantine, Beal will have to be out for 10 days, however, that could become six as the NBA is considering a move to shorten the health and protocols period.

The NBA's ongoing COVID outbreak is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the league.