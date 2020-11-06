If you've been paying attention to what's been happening in the United States over the last four days, you would know that there is an election going on. Of course, the election actually went down on Tuesday, November 3rd although it's been taking a long time to figure out the results due to the fact that so many people decided that to vote by mail as a result of the pandemic. These mail-in ballots have been counted last and are largely made up of Joe Biden voters as the President urged his supporters to not vote by mail.

On election night, it appeared as though Trump could be well on his way to four more years but as soon as the mail-in ballots started to be counted, it was clear that Biden would take the lead, which is exactly what has happened in key states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The president is refusing to concede and recently, he took to Twitter with some questions regarding Georgia's remaining military votes. This caught the eye of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, who promptly told the President to throw in the towel.

Over the coming weeks, there are expected to be numerous challenges in court when it comes to the validity of the results. The President has already filed lawsuits in numerous states although for now, it seems like his evidence of voter fraud is non-existent. As results continue to roll in, Joe Biden could find himself at 306 electoral votes which would be more than enough to claim a decisive victory.

Stay tuned for all of the latest updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

