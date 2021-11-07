Earlier this season, numerous NBA players came out and said that they would not be taking the vaccine against COVID-19. One such player was Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. He was scrutinized for his decision, although there were some people in the political realm who stood by his choice.

One such person was none other than Ted Cruz who tried to use Beal's stand for political points. Cruz did the same thing for Kyrie Irving, Jonathan Isaac, and even Andrew Wiggins. At one point, Cruz even showed solidarity with LeBron James.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Beal completely denounced Cruz's co-sign saying that the politician completely twisted what he was trying to say. Beal has no interest in aligning with Cruz, and he made sure to let the Texas senator know about it.

“Don’t attach me to that,” Beal said. “Because that’s not what I was trying to do. I’m not sitting here advocating for people not to get it. … I’ve never met you, I don’t talk to you, and I don’t support you or anything you do. That’s a little weird. That’s why I don’t like social media. Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.”

Needless to say, Cruz's support for Beal has certainly backfired on him. Simply put, Beal is advocating for personal choice, and he would never tell someone not to get vaccinated if that's what's best for them.

