Bradley Beal has stepped up in a big way for the Washington Wizards over the last few seasons, particularly this year as his Wizards team went through a plethora of injuries. Beal averaged 25.6 points per game and was all over the court doing everything he could to make sure the Wizards stuck around when it came time for the playoff race.

While Beal's efforts weren't enough, it's clear that the 25-year-old is an effective player that would surely be a welcomed addition to any team. This past season, Beal had a .351 three-point shooting percentage and is .384 for his entire career. Today, Beal was seen working on his three-point shooting and absolutely went off in the gym as he scored 260 baskets in just 18 minutes.

Beal was taking passes and shotting each shot with extreme precision and ease which should come as no surprise to Wizards fans who watched him perform all last season. It can be said there are plenty of players out there who could probably accomplish this feat as well, but there is no denying just how impressive it is.

As they say, practice makes perfect and Beal is well on his way to becoming one of the most feared shooters in the league. It will certainly be fun to watch him next season.