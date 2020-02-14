Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal was one of the biggest All Star snubs when the reserves were announced a few weeks back, but Charles Barkley doesn't think he has any business complaining. Speaking with some reporters in Chicago ahead of the All Star festivities on Thursday night, Barkley explained, "When you’re 5-75, you don’t have the right to be snubbed."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Says Barkley:

"When you’re 5-75, you don’t have the right to be snubbed. Seriously. All the guys that say they got snubbed are on the worst teams in the NBA. You’re not even competitive. If your team is pretty good, you can get snubbed. But if your team is in last place, you’re not snubbed. You don’t deserve it."

Shortly after video of Barkley's comments started making the rounds on social media, Beal responded by with a 'glass house' come back, noting how Chuck made a couple of All Star teams without leading his team to the playoffs either.

Heading into the All Star break, Beal is averaging a career-high 29.1 points with 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. That's the most points per game by a player entering the break not to be named an All-Star in 41 years. Needless to say, Beal certainly has a gripe about being left off the All Star team.

After learning that he had been left off the roster despite his stellar play, Beal said he was "kind of expecting it." Per NBC Sports Washington:

"I'm a little pissed off about it, but I know how I am. I was kind of expecting it, honestly. It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know. I’ll just keep competing. I’m going to try to get my team in the playoffs for sure.”

Beal's fiance had much more to say about the snub. Click here to see her thoughts about the All Star process.