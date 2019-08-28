Dave Chappelle's new Netflix special, "Sticks & Stones," is a hot topic of conversation this week, not just because it debuted on Monday night, but because of the issues that Chappelle made light of. Naturally, as with most every comedy special nowadays, there were plenty of critics who found the content offensive.

Some of the most controversial topics that Chappelle discussed included R. Kelly, Chris Brown, the Michael Jackson accusers and the #MeToo Movement. In regards to Jackson, Chappelle joked about how The King of Pop has two new cases against him even though he has been dead for 10 years (h/t The Root):

“Even if he did it…I mean, it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half of the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his d*ck sucked by the king of pop."

And as Chappelle continues to receive backlash for his recent Netflix special, his supporters have responded in kind. Among those who have defended Chappelle is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Beal's message to the critics was short and sweet: "DAVE CHAPPELLE is a comedian! If you can’t handle the jokes, don’t watch..AND he not lying!"