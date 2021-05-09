Bradley Beal was having himself an incredible performance last night as he scored 50 points in just 39 minutes on the floor. The Wizards were in a massive deadlock with the Indiana Pacers and it was Beal's play that ultimately helped them stay in the game. Unfortunately, Beal tweaked his hamstring down the stretch, and eventually, he had to come out of the game entirely.

The Wizards went on to win in overtime although, during the extra stanza, Beal was unable to be on the court. Following the game, Beal told The Athletic's Fred Katz that he wanted to shine in front of his parents who had to travel a long way to see him play. As for the injury, it is going to be evaluated today as the Wizards have a game on Monday night.

"I had the honor of my parents being at the game tonight. They drove up 3-4 hours. So the last thing I wanna do is waste their time, play like ass. My mom wouldn’t let me live that one down," Beal said before explaining his injury. "I didn’t think anything of it. I just kept playing.”

Hopefully, Beal will be able to return sooner rather than later as he is currently in the midst of a scoring title battle with Steph Curry.