Bradley Beal & Wizards Agree To Massive Max Deal, NBA Twitter Reacts

With John Wall injured for all of the upcoming season, the Washington Wizards are counting on Bradley Beal to carry the team and get some wins. Even if the team isn't a playoff contender, the Wizards are well aware of Beal's value to the team and have been looking to pay him big money. This morning, it was revealed that Beal and the Wizards had agreed to a max extension of two years at $72 million. This brings his total contract to four years at $130 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

At first, it seemed as though Beal was a bit hesitant to sign an extension with the Wizards especially since the team is in a bit of disarray. In the end, Beal made sure he got his full value and if push comes to shove, he can always just request a trade and keep his value intact.

This latest bit of news has NBA fans going into a bit of tailspin as there were various trade rumors surrounding Beal. Essentially, many fans thought Beal would end up on their team but this signing makes sure that a trade won't be happening in the immediate future.

Check out some of the best reactions to the deal, below.