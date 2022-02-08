Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have had some bad luck over the years. While Beal is certainly one of the best shooting guards in the entire league, he hasn't always been given the best team to succeed. The Wizards star has tried to put the team on his back, and over the last couple of years, it has led to some truly incredible performances and statistics that still have NBA fans in awe.

Unfortunately, Beal has been dealing with an injury to his left wrist, and now, it will officially spell the end of his season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beal is getting surgery on the wrist, and now, he will have to miss the rest of the season, which pretty well puts a damper on the Wizards' playoff hopes.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

What makes this situation interesting is the fact that Beal has the opportunity to ink a five-year, $245 million deal next season. This would make him one of the highest-paid players in the entire league, however, he could choose to take less money elsewhere as a way to try and get himself onto a team that actually has a shot at making some deep playoff runs.

Regardless of Beal's contract status, this is horrible news for the star and his team. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this story, and various others across the NBA world.