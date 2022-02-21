Brad Pitt is reportedly suing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, after the actress sold their winery, Chateau Miraval, to Yuri Shefler, last year.

Court documents obtained by ET Canada reportedly show that Jolie paid 40 percent of the $28.4 million purchase price; however, Pitt claims the property has increased in value drastically in the time since. They bought the winery in 2008. They were eventually married at Chateau Miraval in 2014. Pitt and Jolie divorced in 2019.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Pitt claims he gave Jolie consent to pursue a sale; however, did not provide a final go-ahead on details regarding the sale in question. Pitt also was interested in buying Jolie out of her share of the property.

A source for TMZ explained the situation: “Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor. She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn.”

Pitt is hoping Jolie's sale becomes null and void.

[Via]