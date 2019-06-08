We previously reported on the city of Boston giving the green light on a Straight Pride. Accordingly, the movement was created to "celebrate the diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community." And despite the shared outrage from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, who unapologetically called out the event via social media, the organizers behind the event were successful in their endeavor. Mark Sahady, one of the organizers underlying the Straight Pride parade, shared the news via social media recently, stating that the city had approved their request for a Straight Pride parade after they filed a discrimination complaint. Despite the aforementioned win, it seems the movement experienced another loss in the form of a celebrity clapback.

According to ET news, the Straight Pride movement was sanctioned for using Brad Pitt's photo as their parade's mascot. The famous actor was used as the face of the movement, which its founders consider "the face of this important civil rights movement." This past Friday, however, The Guardian reported that the group had to take the photo of Brad Pitt down from their website because Pitt's people reached out. The actor did not want his likeness associated with the movement in any way. As such, the group has since replaced his photos with that of a right-wing political affiliate Milo Yiannopoulos.

