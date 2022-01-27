Rumor has it Brad Pitt has been spotted with Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li, and they supposedly have been off the market for quite some time. The two have reportedly been seen together in their shared Hollywood neighborhood according to The Sun’s sources.

Pitt and Li are both residents of Los Feliz, Los Angeles, right outside of Hollywood, living minutes apart from each other, and apparently, their proximity as neighbors has allowed them to “fly under the radar so easily,” according to one of The Sun. A source stated, “it’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.”

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images



The two were reportedly seen eating out together at Mother Wolf, a new Hollywood hotspot. A source confirmed to The Sun, “it was Lykke. They were dining together.”

Li had previously been linked to Grammy-winning Jeff Bhasker, with whom she shares a 6 year-old son.

Pitt’s dating life hasn’t been too public since his divorce with Angelina Jolie, which still has them entangled thanks to their ongoing custody battle. Although, the last known relationship news in circulation was back in August of 2020 when Pitt was reported to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski.

There have also been rumors linking Angelina Jolie with The Weeknd as they have been spotted out together as well throughout Los Angeles.

We'll keep you posted if there's any response concerning these rumors, or confirmation, either way.

