The last place that anyone would expect to find Brad Pitt would be in Watts. Yet, the actor was spotted weeks ago at one of Kanye West's Sunday Services supporting his friend in the Los Angeles neighborhood. Former atheist Pitt recently shared that he was rebellious when it came to spirituality, and recently he told GQ that he "clings to religion," which may be why he's been popping up at Sunday Services.

Pitt has previously stated that he and Kanye became buddies after bonding over fatherhood, but in an interview with Extra, the A-list actor shared what he admires about the Jesus Is King hitmaker. "I love that there's a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?" Pitt said. "Envisioning the future and, you know, we can't forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open. He should always get credit for that.”

The Ad Astra actor also can't get enough of 'Ye's Sunday concerts. "It's really beautiful. I think what he's doing is pretty special," Pitt said. "It's this real celebratory thing of people and it's a really loving vibe and it's beautiful. It's huge, so beautiful. I find it really special."