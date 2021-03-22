Brad Pitt is reportedly heartbroken after it was leaked that Angelina Jolie will testify regarding alleged spousal abuse in their trial for custody of their children. Court documents recently revealed that Jolie claims to have “proof and authority in support” of her accusations.

A source close to the situation explained Pitt's position to the Page Six:

Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage. He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and — like all couples — they had fights, but also shared many good times together. He has talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together.



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

After the couple's highly publicized split in 2016, the FBI Department of Child and Family Services investigated Pitt but cleared him of all charges.

“Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial,” the source said. "Brad feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.”

Pitt is reportedly seeking a 50-50 split for custody of the couple's children.

