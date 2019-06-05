Fox just unveiled the trailer to an upcoming, new Brad Pitt film entitled Ad Astra. A jam-packed teaser was released to announce the arrival of the movie, which is set to hit theatres on September 20th. The film follows the journey of Brad Pitt's character, an astronaut who travels across a "lawless solar system to find his missing father — a renegade scientist who poses a threat to humanity." During the very trailer, Pitt is told that "All life could be destroyed. We’re counting on you to find out what’s happening out there." Hence, we can expect the actor to be playing the role of a hero put in charge of saving the day. Of course, we can expect both internal and external conflict along the way.

The film includes a star-studded cast with actors Liv Taylor (Lord of the Rings), Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive), Ruth Negga (Isolation), Jamie Kennedy (Scream) and Donald Sutherland (M*A*S*H). The film was directed by James Gray, who shared the following with Collider a few years ago: "The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements. What I’m trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie and to basically say, ‘Space is awfully hostile to us.’ It’s kind of a Heart of Darkness story about travelling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious."

