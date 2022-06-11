The sport that's driven the world to mass excitement in the past few years is getting a new film in its honor from one of it's biggest stars. Lewis Hamilton, the English Formula 1 racer with the most wins in F1 history, is producing a new F1 movie with Brad Pitt as its leading actor. The new racing flick will stream on Apple TV, with a theatrical release reportedly due 30 or 60 days before its streaming availability.

Lewis Hamilton signs an autograph for a fan prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 11, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamilton will partner with Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, writer Ehren Kruger, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films producers Bruckheimer and Chad Oman for the still-untitled film. Its director, Joseph Kosinski, proved his hit-making potential with this year's Top Gun: Maverick. Shortly after speaking with the seven-time champion, Kosinski tapped Brad Pitt and convinced him to join the team.

Chris Pizello/Getty Images

Pitt will have a busy 2022 even without this news, with films co-starring Bad Bunny (Bullet Train) and Margot Robbie (Babylon) set to release later in the year. While this new F1 flick is probably not releasing for a while, we already know that the Fight Club star will play a 58-year-old retired racer who comes back into the fold to mentor a promising young talent.

Director Joseph Kosinski was reportedly inspired to tell this story after meeting Lewis Hamilton while working on Top Gun: Maverick after Tom Cruise put them in touch.

Lewis Hamilton recently confirmed to reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday that he would not be starring in the film as he doesn't "want this movie to be crap" and instead wants to ensure the film's success, diversity, and tribute to the racing world. It seems his efforts have been paying off, as Apple beat out Amazon, Netflix, and MGM to acquire the rights as far back as December 2021.

Formula 1 has been growing strong and fast in popularity in recent years. Many attribute this to the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which became a smash hit in 2019. This May, celebrities and legions of fans from all over the world attended the first-annual Miami Grand Prix, which has cemented the sport's success and only made it more popular.



Post-race interview with Hamilton at the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton and Pitt's involvement has fans excited for what seems to be more than just another Formula 1 film. We'll have to stay tuned to see what lies ahead for the sport's newest pop culture contribution.

